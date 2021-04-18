Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.66. 2,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.