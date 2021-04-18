Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.15. The stock had a trading volume of 725,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,428. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

