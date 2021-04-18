Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88.57 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Egretia has a total market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $88.57 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00670112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

