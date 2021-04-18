Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELAN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 90.9% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 103,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

