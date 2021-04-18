Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,946 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 10.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.49. 322,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $220.85 and a twelve month high of $387.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.