Emerald Crypto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $284,902.32 and $51.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 794.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

