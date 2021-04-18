Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263,719 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

