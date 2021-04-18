Energycoin Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $274,634.39 and $33.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00023886 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010027 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

