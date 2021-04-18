Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.64. 705,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

