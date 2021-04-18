Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.02 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Enigma has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.99 or 0.00554489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006608 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.02 or 0.03778968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000126 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

