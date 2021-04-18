ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 532,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.0 days.

XNGSF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.