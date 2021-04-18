Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,508.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 168.11. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

