Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

