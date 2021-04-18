Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.90.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $852,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

