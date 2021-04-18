Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.