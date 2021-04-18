Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,309 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of Entravision Communications worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $171.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

