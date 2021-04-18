Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $90.71 or 0.00159655 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $162.62 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

