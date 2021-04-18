EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.88.

EOG Resources stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

