EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits Market Cap of $2.62 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00718057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.87 or 0.99199429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.15 or 0.00833453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

