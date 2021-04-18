Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equifax by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $5,785,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $190.98 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

