Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.88.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE EQB opened at C$128.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.03. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.48 and a 12 month high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.5499991 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last quarter.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.