Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Iberdrola, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iberdrola in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

