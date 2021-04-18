ESBC Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $697,986.12 and $57,072.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,306,895 coins and its circulating supply is 27,027,561 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

