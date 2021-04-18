Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Down to $27.04

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $26.29. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3,935 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,957,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

