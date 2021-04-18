Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $289.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.