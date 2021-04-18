ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 697,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 241,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,380,000.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.81 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

