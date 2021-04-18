Ethbox Hits Market Cap of $3.38 Million (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Ethbox has a market cap of $3.38 million and $611,676.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethbox has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00277469 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00724095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.19 or 0.99696419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00834735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,637 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official.

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

