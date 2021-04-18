Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $207.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $219.99 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

