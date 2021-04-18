EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $161,389.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.61 or 0.00862320 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,177,315,700 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

