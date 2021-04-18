Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

