Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.45. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,221. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $93,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

