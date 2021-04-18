Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $135,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

