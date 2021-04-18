Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,105,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 736,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 394.8 days.

Shares of EXETF stock remained flat at $$6.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

