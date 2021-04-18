Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.61). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 726,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Exterran by 27.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

