Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $104,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

