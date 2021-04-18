Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Update

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,870,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 64,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,752,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

