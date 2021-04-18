F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $126,768.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FFIV opened at $209.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $67,008,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.