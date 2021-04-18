F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $195.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.78.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,173 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $209.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

