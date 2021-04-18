Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

