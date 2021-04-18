Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

