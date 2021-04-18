FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $319.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.18. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.