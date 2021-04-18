Family Legacy Inc. Sells 6,876 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 194,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 211,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 166,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

