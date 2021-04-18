Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

