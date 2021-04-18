FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $8.49 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. ADW Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

