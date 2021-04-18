FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 210,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FFG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 58,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $198.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

