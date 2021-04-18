FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 406 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

