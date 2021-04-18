FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,487 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

PLD stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

