FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,363 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $101.37 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $101.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

