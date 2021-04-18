Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.91

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 2757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Federated Hermes by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

