Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Declares $1.04 Dividend

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced a dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.0445 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari has increased its dividend by 79.9% over the last three years. Ferrari has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Ferrari stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

